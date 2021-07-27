actor,-junior-pope-and-wife-celebrate-seventh-wedding-anniversary

Nollywood actor, Obumneme Odonwodo popularly known as Junior Pope and his wife, Jennifer, are celebrating their 7th wedding anniversary today, July 27.
Celebrating seven years of marital bliss, the actor took to his official Instagram page to share beautiful family photos. The couple got married got married in 2014 and their union blessed with three wonderful boys.
“HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO US
“If I Tell You Say E Easy Na Set Up ,For Two Persons Raised In Different Backgrounds , Different Orientations etc To Live Under Same Roof For So Many Years Is Only By The GRACE Of God Because At Some Point Patience Will Be Exhausted, Understanding Will Cry For Help But The GRACE Of God Just Keeps Us Going…….
“And As Such , Today We Give God All The Glory, We Appreciate Him For All He Has Done In Our Lives From The Day We Both Said “ I DO” On His Alter. Thank You @dopeevents007 @qutejay For Accepting To Marry This Stubborn Boy. Happy Anniversary To Us.” He wrote.