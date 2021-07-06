Home hearsay Actor, Jaiye Abiodun praised and rewarded by his bestie for “handling her bre*st very well”
Posted by Vivian Okpirikhre on July 6, 2021

Actor, Jaiye Abiodun has been extolled and rewarded by his female best friend for “handling her bre*st very well”.

Jaiye took to Twitter to share a screenshot of the WhatsApp messages he received from his bestie.

From the chat, the duo apparently had an intense intimate session as she showered praises on him for doing a great job with her body.

She told him to continue giving her the same treatment because she loved the way he handled her. Jaiye’s bestie also pleaded with him not to fall in love with her because she might lose the privileges she is currently enjoying.

In appreciation of his professional service, she transferred some money to his bank account.

See the chat below,

