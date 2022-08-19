actor,-gbenro-ajibade-shows-off-the-hairstyle-he-made-on-his-daughter,-azariah

Popular Nollywood actor, Gbenro Ajibade has shown that he’s a good father who would do anything for his daughter, Azariah.

The UK-based actor took to his social media page to show off the hairstyle he made for his six-year-old daughter whom he had with his ex-wife, Osas Ighodaro.

He said he choose to make his little girl’s hair by himself because her hairstylist is not as passionate about their job as he is with his daughter.

He shared pictures of himself loosing Azariah’s hair before proceeding to plait a common Nigerian hairstyle, ‘shuku’, on her head.

“That moment you go to the hair salon but they not passionate about their work the way you are about your daughter”, he wrote.

See the pictures below,

A while ago, Gbenro Ajibade lamented bitterly after immigration authorities confiscated his N50k worth of Kilishi at the airport.

Taking to his Instastory on Saturday, July 2, the Atlanta-based actor who seemed to be returning to the US from Nigeria, disclosed that they took his kilishi because the United States has banned all forms of meat coming from Africa.

He wrote,

“They took all my kilishi at the airport!!!

Dear friends kilishi, dambo nama and all forms of meat has been banned from the United States coming in from AFRICA! They just took my 50k worth of kilishi. EVERYTHING!!!”