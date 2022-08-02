actor-alexx-ekubo-shows-off-the-interior-of-his-new-smart-home-(video)

Popular Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo, is starting the month of August on a good note as he acquires a new smart home.

The delighted thespian announced his newest acquisition to his friends and followers on his Instagram page on Monday, August 1.

He shared a video of the regal interior of his smart home and expressed gratitude to God for blessing him.

“New Month, New Home. Thank you Lord for the Gift of New, I’m Grateful. 🙏🏾”, he captioned the video.

Watch video below,

This comes after Alex Ekubo’s ex-fiancee, Fancy Acholonu took to social media to apologise for her choice of words while announcing her separation from the actor.

It would be recalled that Alex proposed to Fancy in a beautiful way in April last year and they both went online to announce news of their engagement.

The former love birds also announced the date for their wedding. The traditional wedding was scheduled to take place on November 20, 2021, in Imo state, and the white wedding was to take place in Lagos state on November 27, 2021.

However, Fancy broke the internet when she announced that she has ended her relationship with the actor and would not be proceeding with the wedding.

“Hey guys I am writing to inform you all officially that I have ended my relationship and I have called off the wedding with Alex Ekubo,” she wrote part.

Stating that she was aware that the news would come as a shock to many, she however maintained that she had made the best decision for herself “because it is important that everyone finds their happiness and live in their truth.”

Many people interpreted it to mean that Alex is a closeted gay and she was telling him to ‘live his truth’.

Fancy has now come out to explain that her statement was misconstrued by the public and explained what she truly meant.

Although she didn’t reveal what led to their breakup, Fancy said Alex has apologized for his actions and she has also apologized for her reaction.