Actor, Alex Ekubo reacts as his fiancée declares him the only man fit to dance with her (Video)

Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubo, and his wife-to-be, Fancy Acholonu, are couple goals!

With a few months to their wedding, the intending couple have been all over each other and publicly declaring their love for each other.

This time, Fancy declared that her fiance, Alex Ekubo, is the only man fit to dance with her from now on. This comes after a bartender tried to dance with her at her surprise birthday party.

It can be recalled that Fancy celebrated her 30th birthday recently and her girlfriends threw her a surprise birthday party at a bar.

” data-lazy-type=”image” data-recalc-dims=”1″ data-src=”https://www.yabaleftonline.ng/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/191415379_2958952527714901_7301780170096519343_n.jpg” data- height=”800″ loading=”lazy” src=”https://i0.wp.com/www.yabaleftonline.ng/wp-content/plugins/a3-lazy-load/assets/images/lazy_placeholder.gif?resize=640%2C800″ width=”640″>

In the video she shared on her Instagram page, Fancy is seen dancing at the bar when the bartender, who was carrying their bottles of drinks, tried “rocking” her from behind.

The model gave him a look of disapproval and showed him her engagement ring.

Sharing the video, Fancy wrote, “No man is allowed to dance with me again oo unless your name is Alexx Ekubo ❤️🥰”

Watch the video below,

Reacting to this, Alex Ekubo stated that Jeff Bezos is the only guy allowed to dance with her asides him, because he has the wherewithal to compete with other regular guys.

“Or Jeff Bezos… Every other person should fall back I can compete,” he wrote.

The 30-year-old model responded saying that she chooses him over the richest man in the world and he doesn’t have to compete with anyone.

See the exchange below,