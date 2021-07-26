Activision Blizzard’s Work Culture Lawsuit & Nintendo Disappoints Again | Seven Day Replay – Flickering Myth

Allen Christian breaks down this week in gaming news…

Allen Christian and Gerald James take it upon themselves to break down every week in gaming news. Sometimes it’s good news, but as we see this week, sometimes it’s not so great.

Some of the biggest stories to come out of video games this week are Nintendo letting down its fans once again with another questionable release. We also see the pair break down what games are coming out this week and which are worthy of checking out.

But the biggest talking point has to be the Activision Blizzard lawsuit. In a story that shook the gaming world quite a bit, the publishing giant behind hit games like Overwatch, Call of Duty, and World of Warcraft have been hit with a lawsuit. Activision Blizzard is being sued by California over alleged widespread harassment of women. The lawsuit includes multiple instances of harassment and discrimination that are “a violation of state civil rights.”

