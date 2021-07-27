activision-blizzard-employees-sign-petition-denouncing-company’s-‘abhorrent’-response-to-lawsuit

(CNN Business) Pressure on Activision Blizzard is mounting as more than 2,000 current and former employees signed a petition slamming what they see as the video game company’s “abhorrent and insulting” response to a California lawsuit.

The petition, which was circulated Monday and seen by CNN Business, criticized the company’s statements following a lawsuit filed last week by California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing, which alleged that multiple female employees were subjected to gender discrimination, sexual harassment, and unequal pay.

Activision Blizzard, the publisher of hugely popular games such as “Call of Duty” and “World of Warcraft,” is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, and has approximately 9,500 employees, according to the state’s filing.

The company’s director of corporate communications, Kelvin Liu, blasted the state’s filing and investigation as “inaccurate” and “distorted” in a statement to CNN following the lawsuit. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday’s petition.

The company’s statements in response to the lawsuit “are abhorrent and insulting to all that we believe our company should stand for,” the petition said. “To put it clearly and unequivocally, our values as employees are not accurately reflected in the words and actions of our leadership.