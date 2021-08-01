NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — SpendEdge’s procurement report on Acetone market identifies INEOS Group Holdings SA, Mitsui & Co. Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Compañía Española de Petróleos S.A.U, Altivia, Versalis S.p.A, KUMHO P&B CHEMICALS INC., Honeywell International Inc., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., and PTT Public Co. Ltd. among the top most important suppliers for commercial vehicle cabin market.

The report also explains key category management objectives that should form the base for Acetone’s sourcing strategy.