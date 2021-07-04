Acer Laptop GPU Upgrade – TGP Increase For RTX 3000 Series – WePC – PC Building Community

Aaron Ritchie

From halcyon days playing Sonic 2 on the Megadrive, to trying to work out how to make the “TOASTY!” man appear on Mortal Kombat 3 round his mate’s house, many of Aaron’s fondest childhood memories are associated with gaming. This might sound a sad state of affairs to some, but he regrets nothing.

First getting into PC gaming through exposure to text game Drug Lord and then the original Half Life, still one of his all-time favourites, Aaron has been a PC gamer ever since. A practical need to squeeze the most out of his machine turned into a genuine interest in the technology of PC hardware, a passion which fuels his desire to always be up to date on the latest tech news.