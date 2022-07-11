ace-presenter,-abiodun-oropo-dies

Abiodun Oropo, an ace Yoruba radio/television presenter also known as “Oyinmomo joojo” is dead.

According to close friends he died yesterday evening after a sudden and brief illness. It was revealed that he suddenly took ill two days ago and he was rushed to the hospital for treatments.

He gave up the ghost yesterday.

Until his death he was a well known radio presenter working with FaajiFm, Dux fm and several other radio stations across the south west.

He was an active and strong member of the Freelance and Independent Broadcasters Association of Nigeria (FIBAN).

His Burial will take place by noon today at his residence in Orile Agege.