Home NEWS Ace Presenter, Abiodun Oropo Dies
NEWSNews Africa

Ace Presenter, Abiodun Oropo Dies

by News
0 views
ace-presenter,-abiodun-oropo-dies

Abiodun Oropo, an ace Yoruba radio/television presenter also known as “Oyinmomo joojo” is dead.

According to close friends he died yesterday evening after a sudden and brief illness. It was revealed that he suddenly took ill two days ago and he was rushed to the hospital for treatments.

He gave up the ghost yesterday.

Until his death he was a well known radio presenter working with FaajiFm, Dux fm and several other radio stations across the south west.

He was an active and strong member of the Freelance and Independent Broadcasters Association of Nigeria (FIBAN).

His Burial will take place by noon today at his residence in Orile Agege.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Human Trafficker Recruited Orphan To Transport Cannabis To...

July 16: IGP Addresses Stakeholders , Deploys Election...

Our Victim Came For Money Ritual But We...

2023: Tinubu Unveils Running Mate

SERAP Drags 36 State Governors To Court Over...

COVID-19: NCDC Records 880 New Cases In One...

EPL: Chelsea ready to give Koulibaly €9.5 million...

2023: He’ll deliver Borno to him – Adeyanju...

Kaduna train attack: Ango Abdullahi’s son, Sadiq looks...

Tinubu/Shettima presidential running mate is winning ticket –...

Leave a Reply