Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection Combines Great And Trilogy Releases In One – Nintendo Life

Today sees the launch of The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, which combines the previously Japan-only The Great Ace Attorney: Adventures and The Great Ace Attorney 2: Resolve into one lovely remastered collection. We liked it very much in our review.

If you’re planning to grab it on Switch but also fancy going all-in on the series, or at least the franchise’s releases on Nintendo’s current system, there’s an eShop bundle worth knowing about. Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection combines the brand new Great Ace Attorney with the previously released Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy. That’s a bundle that totals 5 games across two downloads.

In terms of pricing it’s $59.99USD in the US and £49.99 in the UK at present; that prices the Ace Attorney Trilogy part of the bundle at $20USD / £17. For reference the standalone price for Ace Attorney Trilogy is normally $29.99USD / £29.99 on the eShop, so that’s a decent saving.

It’s a reasonable discount and certainly a convenient option, though Capcom has put out relatively frequent discounts of Ace Attorney Trilogy on the eShop, though the existing saving does help remove the potential sting of those future deals.

That’s a lot of Ace Attorney in one bundle – are you tempted to jump in?