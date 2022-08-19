Accord presidential candidate, Prof Imumolen, says he’ll fix education sector in six months

Professor Christopher Imumolen, the presidential candidate of the Accord Party, has vowed to fix Nigeria’s education sector in six months if elected as president come February 2023.

In other words, the educationist and vastly certified scholar says if he gets to occupy Aso Villa by 29 May 2023, he would get the country’s education sector working again before December 2023.

Imumolen, at the age of 38 (he will be 39 on September 5), is the youngest candidate in the current race for Nigeria’s presidency. And he made this pledge during a massive interactive session organized by the PCI Movement in Lagos.

At the session, he also unleashed several empowerment schemes for farmers and other practitioners including the ‘I Will Prosper’ business scheme to accommodate Nigerians who will reap freely from a network that raises millionaires through financial and business opportunities.

He also doled out funds running into several millions of naira to different lucky individuals.

According to Imumolen, the human capital of any nation remains the most vital; the reason he promised to give it paramount attention as president, stressing that the education sector will be allotted about 20 per cent of the national budget to ensure that things augur well.

He proceeded to assure that the infrastructure in the education sector will receive a huge deal through an overhauling strategy that will eliminate age-long bureaucracy and corruption that have strangulated the vital sector for too long.

“As president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I will ensure that lecturers will be paid as at when due; that the academic environment will be conducive for all students, and they will have cross-cultural alignments with foreign students as learners from various climes will find the Nigerian education sector so appealing,” vowed Imumolen.

Imumolen is famous as one education enthusiast and investment guru who has not just ensured business cum economic empowerment for thousands of Nigerians but has gone ahead to grant scholarship awards to over 500,000 individuals who have access to quality international education and certifications, and this has been happening for over a decade.

