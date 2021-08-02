Access Bank to give 1,000 women free breast, cervical screening – NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Access Bank, through the W Initiative, has partnered with Optimal Cancer Care Foundation to provide free breast and cervical screening treatments for 1,000 women in Lagos State in an effort to fight breast and cervical cancer in Nigeria,

The W Initiative, which is the home of everything Access Bank has to offer women is dedicated to Inspiring, Connecting and Empowering women in business; women and family; as well as young professional women.

At the core of the Bank’s business is providing opportunities to access affordable healthcare services amongst other offerings available to women.

Speaking at the launch, Victor Etuokwu, Executive Director, Retail Banking Division, said “Early detection opens doors to timely care and treatment. While we do everything to provide bespoke financial services to our customers, we also harness every opportunity to make other solutions available. Their businesses, health and career are of utmost priority to us. Hence, the importance of this partnership.”

The Initiative is a five-month drive that commenced in June 2021 and will run till October 2021.

The Bank believed that, through this initiative, breast and cervical cancer-related issues will be detected when it is most treatable thereby mitigating the risks associated with the conditions.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Why Mixing Toilet Cleaner With Bleach May Cause Death

Few weeks ago, Eniola Oyemolade, a journalist, decided to get creative while cleaning, by mixing a toilet cleaner and a bleach together. She did this with the thought that if one product works, mixing it with another would make it even better.

Unknowing to her, Mixing bleach with toilet cleaner creates a poisonous gas that can cause adverse health reactions, including death.

“After the mixture, I started feeling a burning sensation in my throat and I had to leave the room because the odour was really bad too,” she said.

True! Consuming Rotten Tomatoes May Cause Liver Cancer

CLAIM: A Facebook user claims that the consumption of rotten tomatoes, popularly known as Esa in South-West Nigeria, can cause liver cancer.

VERDICT: The claim that the consumption of rotten tomatoes can cause liver cancer is true. The WHO noted that consuming mycotoxins found in rotten tomatoes can lead to long-term effects such as immune deficiency and cancer.

FULL STORY: A Facebook user, Adebisi Yusuff Adebayo, in a post, claimed that rotten tomatoes contain fungi which produce a toxin that may cause liver cancer.Access Bank to give 1,000 women free breast, cervical screening

Access Bank to give 1,000 women free breast, cervical screening