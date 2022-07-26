access-bank-partners-visa,-offers-customers-all-expense-paid-trip-to-fifa-world-cup-qatar-2022

Access Bank has partnered with Visa, the official payment services partner of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, to reward its customers with exceptional opportunities to win tickets for an all-expense-paid trip to Qatar to watch live matches and win other fabulous consolation prizes.

The campaign will run from July to December 2022 and will reward over 500 customers across Nigeria.

Speaking to newsmen during the launch, Chizoma Okoli, Deputy Managing Director of Access Bank, said, “We are extremely excited to partner with Visa to bring the FIFA World Cup 2022™ closer to our loyal customers.

“This campaign is an opportunity for the bank to give back to its loyal cardholders whilst strengthening our relationship with Visa for future partnerships.”

“The participation guidelines are very simple: our customers need to perform 3 transactions of a minimum of N15,000 on POS or Web with their Visa cards to qualify for the all-expense paid trip for two to Qatar to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022™ LIVE.

“Access Visa cardholders also stand a chance to win other exciting consolation prizes. The more our customers use their Access Visa cards with a minimum of N15,000 per transaction, the more chances they have of winning the Golden Ticket to Qatar.”

Robert Giles, Senior Retail Advisory, Access Bank also said the bank is pleased to partner with Visa to bring the biggest event in the world closer to her customers.

“In addition to winning consolation prizes and all-expense paid trip courtesy of Visa, our customers can also connect to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ by walking into any of our branches nationwide to request for a brand new personalized limited edition FIFA design Visa card; this can be a fresh request or replacement for an existing valid Visa Debit card.

“This offer is not restricted to existing customers. New customers can simply open an Access bank account by dialing *901# from their phone and follow the prompt or visit the nearest Access Bank branch to open a new account.

“They should signup for their limited edition FIFA branded Visa card, activate it instantly and start transacting for a chance to win in the Road to Qatar promotion”, Giles concluded.

Andrew Uaboi, Country Manager, Visa Nigeria said: “As the Official Payment Services Partner of FIFA, Visa is proud to partner with Access Bank to bring the thrill and excitement of this event to Nigerian fans who will be able to enjoy an experience of a lifetime.

“Visa will be celebrating the spirit of football in Qatar and is looking forward to showcasing the future of digital payments with fans from Nigeria and the rest of the world”, Uaboi added.