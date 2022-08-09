academic-staff-of-kwara-colleges-of-education-call-off-strike

The Academic Staff of Colleges of Education in Kwara State has called off its nine weeks old strike action.

This was announced on Tuesday by the State Secretary of the Joint Academic Staff Unions of Tertiary Institutions, Comrade Musa Aremu Mahmoud, according to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary of the Office of the Head of Service, Murtala Atoyebi.

The suspension of the strike action followed the signing of agreement between the representatives of the state Government led by the State Head of Service, Mrs Susan Modupe Oluwole, and the Unions Leaders led by the State Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Issah Aliyu Ore.

The Head of Service, commended both parties in the negotiation for the matured and responsible manner the issue was handled which resulted in the reaching of acceptable agreement.

“Whatever we do, it’s either for the better or detriment of the State. Thank you all for being responsible “,Oluwole said.

She also commended the State Governor, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, for ensuring the regular payment of workers’ salaries and his concern for the welfare of the civil servants for efficiency.

Commenting on the request for an increase in the pensioners take home pay, the HOS assured that the state government would soon commence work on it immediately the ongoing pensioners verification exercise is concluded.

The State Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Issa Aliyu Ore, in his remark, appreciated the state government for being considerate in dealing with the minimum wage matter with the various unions in the state.

He assured that normal work would resume in all the concerned institutions immediately following the agreement signed.