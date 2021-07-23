AC Valhalla Update Will Add Five Level Scaling Options – Screen Rant

The next update for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla goes live on July 27 and will add five different level scaling options to the open-world experience. As of now, AC Valhalla lacks level scaling, though this particular gameplay feature does exist in 2018’s Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

In the 2018 installment, level scaling functions in such a way that whenever the player levels up, so, too, does the world around them. Thus, AC Odyssey’s explorable regions, along with their corresponding quests and enemies, will scale with the player character. Enabling the feature allows users to adjust the challenge to their preference, which can be further tuned via four separate level scaling options – Default, Heavy (matches content with player level), Medium (content can sit two levels below player), and Light (content dips up to four levels lower than player). AC Valhalla will take things up a notch with level scaling possibilities.

According to the official Assassin’s Creed Twitter account, AC Valhalla’s next update, slated for Tuesday, July 27, will finally bring level scaling to the title. Players can expect to have five options from which to choose, including Off, Default, Constant, Harder, and Nightmarish. A screenshot of Level Scaling’s position in the in-game menu is attached to the social media post in question, though specifics about how each of the five options will differ from one another have yet to see the light of day. Presumably, the development team will share finer details once the update’s patch notes officially go live online.

Level Scaling is coming to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on Tuesday, July 27! 📈 You may choose from 5 options, from ‘off’ to Nightmarish. 💀 pic.twitter.com/pGz2oTjZZY — Assassin’s Creed (@assassinscreed) July 23, 2021

Level scaling serves as just one of the new features coming in the next title update for AC Valhalla. A few days ago, Ubisoft Montréal teased plans to finally unleash one-handed swords in the new patch. Bug fixes and other gameplay adjustments are bound to arrive next week, as well.

In addition to the forthcoming title update, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla players are eagerly awaiting news about the second story expansion – Siege of Paris. Ubisoft Montréal previously noted the paid content would drop sometime during the summer months, but a concrete due date has yet to surface. Since the first expansion, Wrath of the Druids, received a brief delay ahead of its launch in May, it wouldn’t come as too much of a surprise if Ubisoft decided to similarly push the release of Siege of Paris.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available to play now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

