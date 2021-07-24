AC Valhalla Siege of Paris DLC Release Date Possibly Leaked By Xbox – Screen Rant

A since-removed post from the Xbox store page suggests Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s second DLC, The Siege of Paris, may arrive in August.

Based on a since-deleted listing on the Xbox store page, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla‘s second story expansion, The Siege of Paris, may arrive in early August. Announced ahead of the game’s holiday 2020 release, The Siege of Paris has long boasted a summer 2021 launch window. As the summer months roll on, however, Ubisoft has kept details such as a firm due date under lock and key.

Fans were treated to new information several weeks ago during the Ubisoft Forward stream for E3 2021. For instance, The Siege of Paris content will introduce new weapons, gear, enemy types, and abilities. A few of these fresh additions featured prominently in a brief gameplay trailer for the expansion, too. No further pieces of news have hit the web since then, however, leaving fans to wonder whether the previously announced summer release window remains on track. Interestingly, a potential leak indicates players will take part in the Siege of Paris sooner rather than later.

Assassin’s Creed-dedicated Twitter account CriptAssassINI recently posted a screenshot shared by one of their followers, which featured an Xbox page that listed AC Valhalla’s Siege of Paris DLC as due to arrive on August 5. However, a subsequent tweet from CriptAssassINI revealed the page was later deleted from the digital storefront. As noted by the Twitter user, it’s possible the August 5 listing merely served as a placeholder date.

⚠️ UPDATE: the message was removed after few minutes from the Xbox Page. At this point it’s highly possible that the date was only a placeholder. — CriptAssassINI (@CriptAssassini) July 22, 2021

With summer slowly winding to a close, Ubisoft must have plans to share release date details for The Siege of Paris in the coming weeks. It wouldn’t be too surprising if said details involved a delay either, especially when considering the brief delay that AC Valhalla’s first expansion, Wrath of the Druids, received ahead of its rollout in May.

The ongoing wait for Siege of Paris will soon be eased by the next title update for AC Valhalla, which goes live on July 27. Developer Ubisoft Montréal hasn’t unveiled all of the patch’s contents, but players will get their hands on five separate level scaling options. Plus, a recent tease from the studio intimates the long-awaited release of one-handed swords is also on the horizon.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S platforms; The Siege of Paris DLC still lacks an official release date.

