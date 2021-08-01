AC Valhalla: How the Sigrblot Festival Sets up Siege of Paris DLC – Screen Rant

The free Sigrblot Festival directly connects to the upcoming paid DLC expansion, The Siege of Paris, which will release towards the end of the event.

Ubisoft will soon be releasing The Siege of Paris, a new paid DLC expansion for hit game Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. In the weeks leading up to expansion’s release, players can experience a free festival event in-game which sets up the coming DLC.

On July 29th, 2021, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla saw the addition of the Sigrblot Festival, a new limited-time experience. This is the third free festival added to the game, and it adds new activities, new cosmetics, and a one-handed sword to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Players who want to partake in the festival will need to have completed some early game content before the event triggers. This includes arriving in England, raising the Ravensthorpe settlement level to level 2, and completing either the Grantebridgescire or Ledecestrescire story arcs.

Unlike the first two festivals, which didn’t have any ties to the main game, the Sigrblot Festival directly connects to upcoming expansion, The Siege of Paris. Sigrblot is a festival that marks the beginning of raiding season. As one NPC reminds Eivor, the offerings made to the gods for the festivals are in the hopes of “calm waters, good winds, and much bounty.” It soon becomes very clear to players that a raiding target on everyone’s minds is the kingdom of Francia. Players can over hear NPCs discussing the situation, including dialogue such as “The plunder there is of such finery that Norse have ravaged the land up to the very gates of Paris.” A letter players can find remarks that the Frankish Army is spread thin and that the Norse should strike now. Even more dialogue and letters can be found discussing the Frankish Emperor Charles, whom Ubisoft has confirmed will be in The Siege of Paris.

When the Release Date for The Siege of Paris Is

The Sigrblot Festival will run until August 19th, while The Siege of Paris will release on August 12th. Players can jump straight from making offerings to the gods for blessings on their raidings to the main event: sacking Paris. Only a handful of details about the expansion have been revealed, but Ubisoft has teased Eivor will travel to Francia to investigate “an emerging threat to the Raven Clan.” Further descriptions make the campaign sound very similar to the DLC Wrath of Druids, with players traveling the land and forging alliances, likely before a final raid on Paris.

Ubisoft announced at E3 that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be receiving more expansions in the coming months. That includes the possible addition of the fire realm Muspelheim to the game, as teased by a fiery gate at the end of the E3 presentation. For now, players can focus on getting ready for The Siege of Paris by partaking in the Sigrblot Festival and gaining the blessing of the gods for the raids to come.

Next: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Four Things that Would Improve Festivals

Source: Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available to play now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

Everything In Back 4 Blood’s Open Beta

About The Author