AC Cobra Series 1 Is An All-Electric Instant Icon – CarBuzz

Final development is happening right now.
Carroll Shelby’s spirit remains alive and well thanks to powerful muscle cars like the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. The company he founded, Shelby American, also continues to thrive. But AC Cars, which sold Shelby engineless examples of the AC Ace roadster back in the 1960s that ended up becoming the Ford V8-powered Shelby Cobras, is looking ahead to the future of powertrains. Last December, we reported AC Cars teamed up with Falcon Electric to develop the all-electric, 620 horsepower AC Cobra Series 4. And now it’s back with yet another reborn icon.
Meet the AC Cobra Series 1. Limited to only 58 examples, the roadster EV is currently undergoing final testing with the first customer deliveries due to begin shortly. Its specs are impressive but nothing earth-shattering.
AC Cars
AC Cars
Zero to 60 mph takes 4 seconds and total range is 150 miles on a single charge. Output comes to 308 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. Providing that power is a 55 kWh battery and total comes to a very reasonable 2,315 pounds. The electric system can connect to a 6 kW charging source, though that means a full charge requires about 10 hours. Not exactly Tesla fast charging technology, but this little Mk1 AC Cobra-inspired roadster is still cool as hell.
It comes with fully modern braking and steering systems and suspension. Four colors are available: blue, white, black, and green. The vehicle was initially supposed to debut last year but the company faced delays because of supplier issues. Imagine why.
AC Cars wanted to build this limited edition EV roadster as a way to commemorate the debut of the first Cobra six decades ago. “The shift from petrol engines to electric motors almost 60 years later will be just as significant as the original epiphany, allowing the famous British name to sell highly desirable high-performance cars that are fit for the future,” the press release states.
Pricing begins at £138,000, or around $190,000 according to current exchange rates. Nothing was mentioned if it can be imported to the US but we get the impression this is for the UK only.