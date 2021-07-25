AC Cobra Series 1 Is An All-Electric Instant Icon – CarBuzz

Carroll Shelby’s spirit remains alive and well thanks to powerful muscle cars like the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. The company he founded, Shelby American, also continues to thrive. But AC Cars, which sold Shelby engineless examples of the AC Ace roadster back in the 1960s that ended up becoming the Ford V8-powered Shelby Cobras, is looking ahead to the future of powertrains. Last December, we reported AC Cars teamed up with Falcon Electric to develop the all-electric, 620 horsepower AC Cobra Series 4. And now it’s back with yet another reborn icon.

Meet the AC Cobra Series 1. Limited to only 58 examples, the roadster EV is currently undergoing final testing with the first customer deliveries due to begin shortly. Its specs are impressive but nothing earth-shattering.