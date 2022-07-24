Home NEWS Abuja-Kaduna train: Fani-Kayode reacts as ISWAP releases fresh threatening video [WATCH]
Abuja-Kaduna train: Fani-Kayode reacts as ISWAP releases fresh threatening video [WATCH]

by News
abuja-kaduna-train:-fani-kayode-reacts-as-iswap-releases-fresh-threatening-video-[watch]

Former minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the video of terrorist group, ISAWP assaulting the remaining passengers abducted from the Kaduna-Abuja train.

On March 28, some terrorists kidnapped over 60 passengers from the Abuja-Kaduna bound train.

Since the abduction, some of those abducted have been released, while others are still being held captive.

However, in the viral video, the terrorists were seen flogging the remaining captives.

Sharing a video of the terrorists on his Twitter handle, the former Aviation Minister, Fani-Kayode wrote: “The remaining Abuja-Kaduna passengers being beaten by ISWAP terrorists and kidnappers.”

Watch video….

The remaining Abuja-Kaduna passengers being beaten by ISWAP terrorists and kidnappers. pic.twitter.com/4kebHMcZmx

— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) July 24, 2022

