abuja-kaduna-train:-bandits-threaten-to-slaughter-victims-after-24-hours

Ansaru terrorists, a bandit group, which claimed responsibility for the abduction of Kaduna-Abuja train passengers early March, has again threatened to slaughter the remaining 51 victims.

bioreports reports that a few days ago, Tukur Mamu, a negotiator between the bandits and the Federal Government raised an alarm over the health condition of the victims, as they are being bitten by snakes and reptiles.

He later confirmed that one of the victims was shot, as a warning to hasten the response to the agreement between the Federal Government and the bandits.

However, in an audio in circulation, which is believed to be a voice of one of the group members, they threatened to slaughter the victims because the government failed to seek for their release.

A Kaduna based publisher, Tukur Mamu, a negotiator, confirmed to bioreports on Wednesday, that the audio was real and that the group had fixed Wednesday (today) to carry out the threat.

According to him, they became provoked on Monday after giving us another opportunity.

“I was crying and pleading with them that since there is a delay from the government, they should discuss with the family members directly to negotiate the victims’ release.

“Based on the plea, they agreed to negotiate directly with the victims’ families.

“But they said they are giving us till Wednesday, that if there was nothing concrete from those that are interested in the negotiation, they will start slaughtering some of the victims,” he said.