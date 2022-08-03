abuja-kaduna-rail:-nigerian-govt-gives-conditions-for-resuming-operations

Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo, on Tuesday, said that appropriate technology would be installed before resuming train operations on Abuja-Kaduna route.

Sambo said during a familiarisation visit to the Idu and Kubwa train stations in Abuja that there was a need to guarantee necessary measures were taken to avoid a repeat of the March 28 train attack.

He said, “First and foremost, it’s very important to get those Nigerians that were kidnapped reunited with their families. Otherwise, it’ll be seen as if the government isn’t sensitive.

“Whereas the government isn’t only sensitive, but the government is doing everything it can to make sure that those who have been affected by this unfortunate incident are reunited with their families.

“Secondly, you must put in place adequate security and infrastructure to protect and prevent all forms of threats that are possible and leave what you cannot do to God.”

“So we are trying to deploy the best technology available anywhere in the world. That has served very well for us in other jurisdictions, which we believe can also serve us very well here in Nigeria,” Sambo added.

“To save the lives of Nigerians is the priority of the government. The best way to travel as far as I am concerned is by train.”

Sambo assured that normal train services would be restored on the Abuja-Kaduna route soon.

On maintenance, the minister said arrangements were being made to ensure the maintenance of existing facilities at the stations.

Recall that the Nigerian Railway Corporation suspended train operations on the Abuja-Kaduna route after the terror attack on March 28.