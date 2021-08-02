abuja-chef,-emeka-eloagu-found-dead-in-his-home.



Posted by Daniel O. on August 2, 2021



A popular Nigerian chef, Emaka Eloagu has been reportedly found dead at his home in Abuja, yesterday 1st of August, 2021.

While the cause of his death is unknown, friends of the chef claimed he was stabbed to death by his assailants who gained access into this home, while others are saying he was killed by two persons who he granted access to his apartment where they stripped him naked, tied him up and then strangled him.

Eloagu is the creative director of Helenes Food Company, an Abuja-based brand.

It was gathered that the lifeless body of the chef was found in his apartment on Sunday.

When contacted Mariam Yusuf, FCT police spokesperson, said operatives of the force are still investigating the case to ascertain the exact cause of Eloagu’s death.

Eloagu is a graduate of Le Cordon Bleu Paris with a Grande Diplomé in cuisine and patisserie.

He creates a combination of French cooking methods with Nigerian cuisine and is known to have hosted prominent celebrities and politicians at his restaurant.

To mark his 35th birthday, Eloagu had launched a cookbook titled ’35 Easy Recipes For You To Cook’.

Describing himself, he once wrote: “Chef Emeka believes in the artistry of food. He believes good food connects us with people and places and is an important aspect of cultural heritage. He enjoys traveling the world, learning.”

The deceased is survived by his wife and family members.

Categories: News