Home NEWS Abuja-based Naval staff kidnapped in Kogi
NEWSNews Africa

Abuja-based Naval staff kidnapped in Kogi

by News
0 views
abuja-based-naval-staff-kidnapped-in-kogi

A staff of Naval Headquarters, Abuja, Mr Musa Lawal has been kidnapped.

He was kidnapped in Lokoja at his residence, behind Post Flood Housing Estate, Lokoja at about 8 pm on Monday.

The hoodlums gained entrance to his apartment after they destroyed his doors and windows.

The Naval staff was to depart for his station this morning before the unfortunate incident.


.


An hour after the kidnap, the kidnappers had called, demanding for 3 million naira.

The wife of the kidnapped naval staff, Mrs Lawal, who narrated her ordeal, said one of the husband’s hands was cut and that he was taken away while bleeding.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Gov. Bello returns Fanwo, nominates two other commissioners-designate

Transfer: Sexy move – Lothar Matthaus welcomes Cristiano...

EPL: Six top players that could join Chelsea...

EPL: Striker that Tuchel wants Chelsea to sign...

2023: Kaduna APC guber candidate, Sani’s Muslim-Muslim ticket...

Bandits relocate 22 victims after killing five vigilante...

Nigerian Conservation Foundation set to host 20th Edition...

NECO Denies Exams On Sallah Day

2022 Hajj: Saudi Arabia Extends Deadline For Nigerian...

July 4 parade: 30 shot, 6 dead in...

Leave a Reply