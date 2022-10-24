ABU set to establish urology, kidney transplant facility 

The Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in Kaduna State, is set for the establishment of the Urology and Kidney Transplant facility at its Teaching Hospital in Shika, Zaria, as the institution has taken delivery of the second consignment of the essential equipment for installation, - reports.

The first and second consignments of the medical equipment had been delivered to the university and the last consignment would soon be delivered.

Some of the medical items delivered to the university for the establishment of the medical facility include a C-Arm X-Ray system, operating table, electric suction machine, anesthesia machine, and vigor patient monitor.

Others are lend vest (radiation protector), apron hanger, and urethroscope flexible (video).

The supply of the medical equipment was part of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund’s N1billion Special Intervention for the establishment of the Urology and Kidney Transplant Unit in Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Shika, Zaria.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kabiru Bala, inspected the items supplied and expressed the University’s immense gratitude to TETFund and other key partners in the project.

Bala, who was accompanied on the visit to Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital to inspect the medical equipment by Director, Public Affairs Directorate, Auwalu Umar, and Ag. Chief Security Officer of the University, Mal. Ashiru Zango disclosed that a site had already been identified for the project.

He was received on arrival by the Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, ABUTH, Prof. Ahmad Bello; Dean, Faculty of Clinical Sciences, Prof. M.M. Dauda; Dean, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Prof. A.M. Musa; and Head, Department of Clinical Pharmacy, Dr. M.A. Zayyad.

Others on ground to receive the Vice-Chancellor was Acting Director, Physical Planning and Municipal Services, Arc. Suleiman Mohammed and Arc. Waziri Ibrahim of the PPMS.

This was according to a statement by the ABU’s Director, Directorate of Public Affairs of the institution, Auwal Umar, obtained by - in Kaduna on Thursday.

