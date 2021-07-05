Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy and Columbia Shipmanagement to Introduce Training Programmes – Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide

Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy (ADMA), a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Ports, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Columbia Shipmanagement (CSM) for the development of training programmes, as well as the provision of consultancy services focused on the applications of alternative fuels, efficiency enhancement and Artificial Intelligence within maritime operations.

Abu Dhabi Ports’ maritime education facility will work closely with CSM, a world-leading provider of ship management and maritime services, to devise, market, and conduct courses and programmes for both students and trainers.

Captain Maktoum Al Houqani, Head of Maritime Cluster, said: “The advent of digitalisation has permeated virtually every industry across the world and is rapidly transforming how we both operate and conduct present-day business — and this is no more evident than within the maritime sector.

“In addition to conventional training, our collaboration with Columbia Shipmanagement aims to educate the next generation of seafarers and port operators on the immense benefits associated with Artificial Intelligence and impress upon them how innovation will become the essential facilitator in enabling global trade in an ever-evolving digitally-powered future.”

Mark O’Neil, CEO of CSM, said: “We look forward to working with ADMA in developing AI and digital solutions in the important area of seafarers training. The UAE is one of the world’s best strategic locations for crew changes but is also a key centre for innovation in crew training.

“We have been impressed with ADMA’s advanced simulator facilities and we are confident that together with ADMA, we will introduce more innovative and high-tech training solutions. Our advanced eLearning platform coupled with the work of our Performance Optimisation Control Room and software development teams will help to achieve these goals for the benefit of our partners and the seafarers in the region and globally.”

In addition to assisting ADMA with the development of the new curriculum, CSM will provide resources for the creation of eLearning and interactive courses, introduce innovative technologies such as AI and holographic telepresence, as well as provide consultancy services in collaboration with ADMA.

Under the directives of the MoU agreement, ADMA and CSM are also expected to collaborate on joint research projects dedicated to the development of innovative and ground-breaking maritime technologies of the future.



Source: Abu Dhabi Ports