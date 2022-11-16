Abraham could leave Roma

According to a recent report from Calciomercato, Roma are willing to listen to offers for star forward Tammy Abraham.

Despite a fantastic start to life in Italian football, things have cooled off in a big way for Abraham. The Englishman has been unable to replicate the form he initially showed once upon a time and now, he could be left on the chopping block as his hopes of playing for England at the World Cup have dwindled.

The process may begin as early as the January transfer window and with the winter break upon us, it makes sense for him to start exploring what else could be out there.

Roma will want to show some kind of loyalty to him given everything he’s provided them on the pitch, but this is also a sleeping giant club that needs to focus on keeping things fresh as opposed to relying on someone who hasn’t been able to shine in a good while.