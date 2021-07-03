Home News Asia About 20 people missing after Japan mudslide
News Asia

About 20 people missing after Japan mudslide

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
about-20-people-missing-after-japan-mudslide

Tokyo (CNN)About 20 people are missing after a mudslide swept across a seaside city southwest of Tokyo, Japanese authorities said Saturday.

The mudslide in Atami, Shizuoka prefecture, came after the region was hit by torrential rain.

Police and firefighters are searching for the missing people, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported.

    As of 2 p.m. local time, about 2,830 households in the city were out of power, according to the Tokyo Electric Power Company.

      This is a developing story.

        Read More

        A road is covered by mud and debris following heavy rain in Atami city on July 3.

        A road is covered by mud and debris following heavy rain in Atami city on July 3.

        0 comment
        0
        FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

        You may also like

        China building sprawling network of missile silos, satellite...

        Japan to hold first joint air force exercises...

        Philippines raises Taal volcano danger level as thousands...

        Thailand’s most popular island, Phuket, reopens to vaccinated...

        New Zealand prime minister appears to call opponent...

        China declared officially malaria-free by WHO

        Myanmar frees more than 2,000 prisoners held since...

        Indonesia’s capital sees oxygen prices leap as Covid...

        Japan’s ‘Black Widow’ serial killer loses death sentence...

        Kim Jong Un warns of ‘grave consequences’ after...

        Leave a Reply