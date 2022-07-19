Following the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, attention has turned to abortion pills. WSJ’s Daniela Hernandez explains how misoprostol and mifepristone work together to terminate a pregnancy, as well as the potential side effects of a medical abortion. Illustration: David Fang

A split is emerging between organizations that provide abortion pills to patients in the U.S.

U.S. companies that prescribe abortion pills after telehealth consultations are expanding, but only in states that allow the practice, after the Supreme Court last month removed constitutional protections for abortion. Nonprofits based abroad, meanwhile, are mailing more pills to women across the U.S., including patients in states that have banned or restricted medication abortion.