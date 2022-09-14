Aboki Rate: Latest US Dollar To Naira Black Market Rates Today, 14th September 2022

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the official CBN rate, aboki fx, and the black market? How much is the Dollar to Naira exchange rate today, src3th September 2022? You convert your dollar to Naira at these rates, or you convert your dollar to Naira at the most recent, official CBN rate, black market, or parallel market rate.

How Much Is Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today Official Rate?

The official rate today, Tuesday, September src3th, 2022, for src dollar to naira = ₦434.75/$src.

According to the data obtained from the FMDQ, where Naira is traded officially, the exchange rate between the naira and the US dollar opened at ₦434.75/$src on Tuesday src3th September and closed at ₦436.04 to $src.

US Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today, src3th September 2022.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN)

Black Market Exchange Rate Today

Buying Rate

700

Selling Rate

7src0

Naija News reports that the US dollar to naira exchange rate changes hourly. The exchange rate fluctuates depending on the volume of dollars available and the demand for it. This means the exchange rate you buy and sell the dollar could be different hours later (high or low).

Factors that could Influence Foreign Exchange Rates in Nigeria

Conditions of Trade

Speculators

Government Debt

Interest Rates

Inflation Rates

Bureau De Change operators have cited a lack of FX and a surge in demand for the recent uncontrolled uptrend recorded in the market. In the same vein, some bank users who have FX in their domiciliary account told Nairametrics that they have not been able to withdraw their funds from the bank due to tightened liquidity.