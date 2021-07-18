Abiodun renames TASCE | The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News — Nigeria – Guardian

To enhance teaching and studying of Science and Technology education in Ogun State, the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, has announced the transformation of the Tai Solarin College of Education, Omu-Ijebu, to Sikiru Adetona College of Science, Education and Technology.

Abiodun, who noted education has played important role in the development of the state, said his administration would continue to focus on science and technology education, to boost technological development of Ogun.

The governor equally declared that his government would set a Special Task Force to deal with the menace of cultism, not only in the educational institutions, but in all the nooks and crannies of the state. Abiodun made these known yesterday at the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign for the forthcoming council poll, held at Odogbolu town, Odogbolu Local Government Area.

He maintained that his administration would no longer tolerate cultism and its attendant destructive activities in the state.