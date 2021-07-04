Abia Police Command Nabs Kidnapping Gang – Channels Television

Police officers in Abia State have apprehended a gang of kidnappers which specializes in kidnapping and demanding ransom.

More than eight suspects were arrested by the state operatives, two of whom are said to have killed their victim after collecting a ransom of seven hundred thousand naira (N700,000). The duo is also said to have sold the victim’s Lexus vehicle for two hundred thousand naira (N200,000).

Briefing newsmen in Umuahia, Commissioner of Police, Janet Agbede said the gang has been on the radar of the police and other security agencies in the state in recent times for carrying out armed robberies and kidnapping activities in the state.

The names of the suspects were given as Samuel Udochukwu, male, aged 26 Emeka Okedum, male, a native of Osah Ukwu Obingwa LGA, Abia State, while, Udo Onwukwe, male, aged 48 years from Urnuonu Obingwa LGA, Abia State, until their arrest was the armorer and camp provider of the gang.

Others are: Okechukwu Obioma, male, aged 31 years, from Umual Ntigha Obingwa LGA, was the guard for victims; Saviour Akpan, male, aged 27 years from lkoro Esenan in Orukanam LGA, Akwa Ibom State, was the gang driver. Other members are Abia Daniel, male, aged 41 years from Item in Bende LGA Abia State, and Kelechi Nnachi, male, aged 24 years from Edda in Afikpo South LGA, Ebonyi State.

Exhibits recovered from the gang members include one AK-47 rifle with breach No. TC 6664 with 25 rounds of live ammunition, one pump action gun with ten live cartridges, one locally made double barrel cut to size gun with ten live cartridges, one Volkswagen Jetta car and one victim’s phone, one locally made double barrel pistol with four (4) live cartridges, the deceased victim’s Techno Spark phone.

According to the Abia police boss, relevant information available to the investigators led to the arrests. The Abia CP warned young people who see crime as their only means of livelihood to desist or have the security agencies to contend with.