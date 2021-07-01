abia:-police-arrest-ex-chief-judge’s-attackers,-kidnappers,-others

The Abia State Police Command has apprehended 10 armed robbery and kidnap suspects allegedly terrorising the State.

Commissioner of Police, Janet Agbede announced the arrest on Wednesday.

She told reporters that two of the suspects confessed to have robbed a former Chief Judge of Abia.

They took his ATM cards, compelled him to release his Personal Identification Number (PIN), with which they allegedly withdraw N250,000.

Oyo: Police arrest suspected armed robber terrorising Apete residents [PHOTO]

Also nabbed were members of a gang that allegedly ambushed one Uzoma Ndubueze of No. 50 Ogwo Street, Ohanku in Aba on June 24, while he was driving into his house.

They allegedly abducted him, took his Lexus 330 car to Ntigha, shot and killed him and still collected N700,000 ransom from the family.

The victim’s phone was later found with their leader, Abia Daniel, who confessed that the gang had nine members.

The criminals were busted by the Inspector-General of Police’s Intelligence Response Team (IRT) on “Operation Restore Peace” mission.

The suspects were picked at different locations in the state, including Aba. The CP said Daniel, 41, formed his own ring and became the kingpin.

The Police recovered one AK 47 rifle with 25 rounds of live ammunition, one pump action gun with 10 cartridges, one locally-made double-barrel cut-to-size gun.

Others were 10 live cartridges, one Volkswagen Jetta car and one cellphone from the suspects.

Agbede added that the IRT also arrested one Emmanuel Paul, 22, of No. 40 Ugorji Street, Aba, and Ifeanyi Onyemesere, 18, of Port Harcourt Road, Aba.

The duo attacked one Emmanuel Nnodim, a businessman, in his house in Eziama, Aba.

They shot their victim in the eye, stole his electronic gadgets, took his ATM and obtained his PIN, with which they allegedly withdrew N750,000.

He said all the suspects in custody will be charged to court after full investigation.