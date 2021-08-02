Abia: Ikechi Emenike claims to love Buhari, APC, but failed in his polling unit – Chieftain, Ugorji

Kelvin Ugorji, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has supported the suspension of the Secretary of the APC National Convention Committee on Strategy, Contact and Mobilization, Chief Ikechi Emenike by the Caretaker Executive Committee of the party in Abia State.

The suspended party chieftain is the husband of the current Nigerian Ambassador to the United States of America, Mrs Uzoma Ikechi Emenike and factional Governorship candidate of the APC during the 2019 general elections in Abia State.

bioreports reported that the Abia leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had at its expanded caucus meeting last Thursday, re-affirmed the suspension of Chief Ikechi Emenike from the party.

The expanded caucus which had in attendance major stakeholders of the party in the state was chaired by the Minister of State for Mines and Steel, Dr. Uchechukwu Ogah.

According to the party, Chief Emenike has already been suspended by his ward for anti-party activities while the Local Government and State Executive respectively ratified the sanction.

Ogah, who chaired the expanded caucus, put Emenike’s suspension to voice vote after it was announced by the state chairman of the party, Hon. Donatus Nwankpa, and the caucus overwhelmingly affirmed it.

However, the Abia APC chieftain, Kelvin Ugorji in a statement issued to journalists in Umuahia, the state capital, on Monday, slammed Chief Emenike for his alleged pretence to love President Muhammadu Buhari, yet his anti-party activities thwarted the chances of the party from clinching the gubernatorial seat of the state, regretting that the Secretary of the APC committee on Mobilization failed to secure a win for the All progressive Congress at his polling unit in the last presidential poll.

According to him,” he claimed to love Buhari more than any other person but never won any of his puling unit for President Buhari. Guess, God never destined him to win the election because, in the year 2003, he contested for PDP Senatorial ticket, but lost against Dr Chris Adighije. 2007, he contested for the governorship of Abia State and still lost against Senator T.A Orji. 2019 presidential and National Assembly elections held on 23 Feb came with surprises as he was defeated by the opposition parties in his puling unit. He failed to deliver Buhari but wants to be the leader of a party he failed to deliver. But that remains a story for another day, as he still remains suspended from the party”.

He reiterated that Chief Emenike remains suspended and must stay clear of party activities until the leadership of the party in the state review his suspension and readmit him into the party fold in the state.

“Chief Ikechi Emenike remains suspended from the state (APC ) following the allegation of anti-party activities levelled against him. And the state working committee said before his suspension that “After the considerations of multiple allegations of anti-party activities against him, that the state chairman of the party, Hon Donatus Nwankpa will be led by the executive of the (Chief Ikechi Emenike ) local political ward and sequence of his suspension from the party.

“Ikechi Emenike was informed the duration of his suspension could be reviewed depending on his actions, suggesting it could be shortened or extended depending on whether he issues an apology. I was surprised last week, 2 days to the congress to hear of the appointment of Dr Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah to chair a committee to lift his suspension, because the last time I checked, Dr Uche Ogah is not even from the same senatorial district with him”.

Ugorhi queried, “Is Uche Ogah now the Chairman of the party? If no, why is he now chairing a committee to lift Ikechi Emenike’s suspension? What happened to the state Chairman and the ward executives as required by the party’s constitution as amended? How can Ogah and Nyerere Chinenye Anyim ratify Ikechi Emenike’s suspension without informing the party?”