abia-emerges-best-in-implementation-of-covid-19-vaccination-in-south-east

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA, has rated Abia State the best in the Southeast to implement the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19.

NPHCDA’s Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer, Dr Faisal Shuaib, stated this during the COVID-19 rollout vaccination review meeting held on Friday, July 16, at the NCDC Emergency Operation Centre (EOC), Abia State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ABSPHCDA) premises in Umuahia.

Shuaib was represented at the event by a senior officer of the Agency, Dr Sam Obasi.

He said apart from Abia performing best in the Southeast in the implementation of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19, the state also emerged the 7th best in the entire federation in the exercise.

He also extolled the state Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu and the Abia State Primary Health Care Development Agency led by Dr Chinagozi Adindu for their accomplishments in the exercise.

