abia-apc-senatorial-aspirant,-kelvin-ugboajah-confirmed-dead

A Senatorial aspirant for Abia Central district at the recently-concluded National Assembly primary elections of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Abia State, Hon Kelvin Ugboajah, has been confirmed dead.

The prominent Abia politician passed on in the early hours of Saturday, July 11, 2022, after an undisclosed illness.

His death was made known in an official statement released on Tuesday by the Late Ugboajah’s family of Ariam Usaka Oboro clab in Ikwuano Local Government Area of the State.

bioreports recalls that the late Hon Kelvin Ugboajah, was a lawyer, and had served twice as Abia State Commissioner of Works, and Lands during the administration of former Governor Orji Uzor Kalu.

The Late Kelvin Ugboajah was a former Executive Chairman of Ikwuano Local Government Area of the State, and also ran for the House of Representatives seat for Ikwuano/Umuahia federal Constituency seat under the All Progressive Congress, during the 2019 general election.

Until his sudden demise, he also doubled as a member of the Board, Obafemi Awolowo Federal Teaching Hospital, Osun State.

Meanwhile, reacting to the unfortunate death, the Action Democratic Party House of Representatives Candidate for Ikwuano/ Umuahia federal constituency seat of Abia State for the 2023 general election, Chief Paul Meregini, expressed sadness.

In a condolence message issued to newsmen on Tuesday, in Umuahia, the Abia capital, Chief Meregini, who recalled his political relationship with the deceased, described Late Ugboaja as a patriot, genuine political leader and committed democrat whom during his era as the executive chairman of Ikwuano Local Government Area, demonstrated uncommon leadership.

“Ugboajah played inclusive and development-oriented politics which endeared his party members and people to him until his demise. He was a team player who was only concerned in what will benefit the people and was never sentimental to issues concerning the development of Abia, southeast and Nigeria as a whole,” he said.