Abe’s order didn’t affect our ward congress, says Rivers APC – The Nation Newspaper

By Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

Rivers chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said its congress held peacefully across all the wards in the State despite Senator Magnus Abe’s order that members should boycott the exercise.

Abe, a former Senator, on Friday urged APC members loyal to him to stay away from the ward congress in the interest of peace and tranquility.

The APC, in a statement by its spokesperson, Chief Ogbonna Nwuke, immediately raised the alarm that Abe was shopping for an injunction to restrain the party from going ahead with its congress in Rivers.

But Nwuke later said on Saturday that nothing obstructed the exercise, adding the party members trooped out at their various wards to partake in it.

He said all party members were given equal opportunities to procure forms and vie for positions of their choice.

He said: “The exercise went on peacefully. Party members participated in the congress. At that level party members came out to elect their ward executives.

“Abe’s threat did not affect the exercise. What was critical was creating a level-playing field and for people to have access to forms for us to deepen our internal democracy. Party members had the opportunities to express their preferences.”