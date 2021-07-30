Abe orders loyalists to boycott Rivers APC ward congress – The Nation Newspaper

By Rosemary Nwisi, Port Harcourt

Senator Magnus Abe has urged members of All progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State loyal to him to boycott the ward congress slated for Saturday July 31, 2021.

At a stakeholders meeting in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, on Friday, Abe, who represented Rivers South East, told to his supporters to stay clear of all the congress venues in the interest of peace and tranquility.

Rivers APC has been entangled in years of internal crisis with Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi and Abe leading the two camps.

The issue led to non-participation of the party in 2019 general elections.

Addressing key leadership of his faction from the 23 Local Government Areas ahead of the congress, Abe said all efforts to restore peace within the party have failed.

According to him: “Don’t take laws into your hands, I know that people have been provoked beyond reason, but please I want to publicly appeal to all members of this party, do not take the laws into your hands.

“Since you were not given forms to allow you to take part in the congress, leave it…, we will follow the party process, and we will formally complain to the national that this is what is happening.

“The registration and revalidation process which the national announced and promised that will take place in the state is still being awaited, and we are still believing and are sure that justice will be done in the party in the state.

“Do not panic, fright or fight, and more importantly, I promise you that when we succeed, tomorrow will be better than today.

“Don’t be angry about anything that has happened in the party, there is no doubt that a lot has happened, but we must look for peace in the party, let us remain committed to the process of peace.

“I want to appeal to everybody once again, tomorrow (today), don’t go and waste your time, don’t go and fight them, or worry yourself, we will complain to the national…we will look for political solution for the problems that we face.”