abdullah-abdullah:-can-afghanistan-move-ahead-without-us-troops?

From: Talk to Al Jazeera
The High Council for National Reconciliation’s chief discusses if trust has been built after months of negotiations.
The High Council for National Reconciliation’s chief discusses if trust has been built after months of negotiations.
The US special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation discusses the role Washington will play moving forward.
Government and supporters battle to keep control of country as opposition fighters take dozens of districts.
Washington has little to show for the billions spent on reconstruction, but the consequences for Kabul are far greater.
Meanwhile Afghan government forces plan a counteroffensive against the Taliban’s advancing campaign.