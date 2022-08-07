Abductors Of Ondo Traditional Head, APC Chieftain Demand N50m Ransom

The abductors of a traditional head and three other people in Ondo State have demanded N50 million in exchange for the release of the victims.

It was gathered that the kidnappers got in touch with the victims’ families hours after the abduction, according to a family source of one of the victims.

OSOUNDENDER recalls that on Thursday night, High Chief Mukaila Bello, the Oniku of Iku quarters in Ikare-Akoko, the headquarters of Akoko North East Local Government Area of the state, was kidnapped at Ago-Panu axis along Ikare-Owo highway.

Yeye Gbafinro, an All Progressives Congress (APC) leader and former candidate for the Akoko North-East seat in the state House of Assembly, Hon. Adeniran Adeyemo, and Bashiru Adekile, a community leader, were also abducted along with Bello.

The vehicle conveying the victims was forced to a halt after the driver of the vehicle, who is currently receiving medical attention in an undisclosed hospital, was shot in the head.

The victims were driving a Toyota Corolla sedan with the license plate KAK 818 AE from Akure to Ikare-Akoko when the gunmen opened fire.

The source who said that the families did not have the resources to pay for such ransom, stated that they were still holding out hope that the kidnappers would release the hostages soon.

.