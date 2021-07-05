Home NEWS Abduction: Live up to your responsibility – Atiku tells Buhari
Abduction: Live up to your responsibility – Atiku tells Buhari

Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President, has said it is high time the President Buhari-led government began to live up to its responsibilities.

The former Vice President said this while condemning the abduction of an unspecified number of students from Bethel Baptist High School, Damishi, Chikun local government area of the state, describing it as one too many.

He stated that it is time to stop pretending that all is well with Nigeria and time for the government to perform its primary responsibility which is protecting lives.

Atiku on his Twitter page wrote: “This is one abduction too many. We cannot continue to pretend that all is well. All is not well. Protection of lives and property is the primary responsibility of the government. And it is time that government begins to live up to its responsibilities.

Insecurity: State govts must take responsibility – Buhari’s aide, Enang

“ My thoughts and prayers are with the parents and guardians of the victims of this crime against our children.

Atiku , however, commended the security agencies for securing the release of some kidnapped students.

“I commend our military and other security agencies for securing the release of some of the kidnapped students even as I urge them to work assiduously for the release of the rest.”

