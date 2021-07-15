The Emir of Kajuru in Kaduna State, Alhaji Alhassan Adamu, who was abducted on Sunday, has regained his freedom.

Kaduna State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the development on Monday.

In a viral video, the Emir burst into tears as he was welcomed by his subject.

“The people of Kajuru, I am greeting you for seeing me,” the Emir said in Hausa and burst into tears while addressing his subjects, who got busy consoling their leader.

Recall that Adamu’s abductors demanded a ransom of N200 million to secure his release.

The spokesperson for the Kajuru Emirate Council, Dahiru Abubakar, had disclosed this shortly before his release.

The Kaduna monarch was earlier kidnapped by bandits in the early hours of Sunday in Kajuru town, at the headquarters of Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna.

According to Abubakar, the emirate council pleaded with the abductors to safely release the monarch and all his relatives. Abducted alongside the 85-year-old monarch were 13 of his family members which included two grandchildren.

The plea, according to him, was on the basis of the fragile health condition of the monarch.

But the police spokesman in the state, Mohammed Jalige, on Monday evening, said the second class traditional ruler was released and was now in his palace.

The Police PRO, however, did not disclose whether the demanded ransom was paid or not but said details of how the ruler was freed would be communicated in due course.