By Ibrahim Wuyo

Seven students and two lecturers of Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic in Zaria Kaduna State who were abducted by bandits, have finally regained their freedom.

The abductees who had spent about 28 days in captivity, were released on Thursday and had reunited with their families in Zaria.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Polytechnic, Ibrahim Shehu, confirmed to journalists that the nine victims have been retrieved and were subsequently reunited with their respective families.

He said “all I could tell you is that they have been released and immediately reunited with their families after medical examinations.”

When asked on payment of ransom, he said, “I may not know since negotiations were carried out between the abductors and the families of the victims.”

Bandits had on Wednesday, June 10, 2021, attacked the polytechnic at night, killed a student, injured one and abducted the other victims.

