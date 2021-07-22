Home NEWS Abducted teacher regains freedom in Niger State
Twenty-eight years old school teacher, Mrs. Sadiya Mohammad purportedly kidnapped one week ago in Maitumbi, a suburb of Minna, Niger State has regained freedom.

It was gathered that the victim, a mother of one was released by her abductors in the early hours of Wednesday.

Sadiya was kidnapped Thursday afternoon, a week ago, while on her way returning from Maitunbi to her residence at Airport Quarters, Minna.

She was said to have left her place of work in a private school owned by her father around noon when the incident occurred.

The next day her abductors called the family on her phone and demanding a ransom of N5 million, adding that they have taken her to Birinin Gwari Forest in Kaduna State already.

However, bioreports learnt that the victim was released on Tuesday and reunited with her family after series of contact with them on the ransom.

A family source told our reporter that the abductors contacted the family on many occasions with threats on the life of the victim if it fails to pay the ramson.

According to the source, “after several contacts and discussion with the abductors who were threatening us, they ended up collecting the sum of N1 million instead of N5 million before setting her free.”

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer PPRO, DSP, Wasiu Abiodun said he will get back to our reporter through an SMS.

