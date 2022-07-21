abducted-osun-bread-seller-released,-police-silent-on-ransom

The Osun State Police Command has disclosed that Sikiru Ayinde, who was abducted on Monday, July, 18 2022, has been released.

Ayinde, who was kidnapped while on his way to distribute bread to his customers in Ifewara town, was released at about 9:30pm on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

According to sources, the abductors sent a message to the community of the victim, demanding a ransom of N5 million before he would regain his freedom.

Unable to meet up with the N5 million ransom demanded by the abductors, the source hinted that the community succeeded in reducing the money to N150,000 which was made available before Ayinde’s release was secured.

Meanwhile, the Osun State Police Command, through its spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola stated that the victim has been admitted into a private medical facility for treatment.

It, however, did not confirm if any ransom was paid to secure his release.

In her words, “One Sikiru Ayinde who was kidnapped on 18/07/22 while going to distribute bread to his customers in Ifewara area has been released on 19/07/22 at about 2130hrs. He has gone for treatment at an undisclosed hospital.”

