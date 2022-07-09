abducted-chinese-citizen-rescued-in-kwara-as-police-arrest-suspected-ritualists

The Kwara State Police Command on Friday announced the rescue of the recently abducted Chinese citizen at Shao/Oloru outskirts of Ilorin the state capital.

Recall that the Chinese citizen was abducted last Thursday at a construction site in the area when unknown gunmen struck killing one mobile police officer and injuring one other officer on guard duty.

It was also gathered that one of the policemen lost his rifle during the attack by the gunmen.

Spokesman of the command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi in Ilorin on Friday, said efforts of the police and other security operatives deployed in the search and rescue operation for the Chinese citizen abducted at the CGC construction company along Shao/Oloru expressway yielded positive results.

Okasanmi said, ” the pressure mounted on the kidnappers by the rescue teams became so intense that the criminals could no more stand the heat, forcing them to abandon the victim and escape for their lives.

” Policemen and the tactical teams deployed for the operation are still in the bushes in an effort to get the criminals arrested to face justice,” he added.

The spokesman said, “the rescued Chinese citizen is currently undergoing a medical examination to ascertain his state of health before his reunion with his family.”

In another development, eagle-eyed operatives attached to the state police command, acting on credible intelligence, apprehended some suspected ritualists whose stock in trade is buying, trading and trafficking in human body parts.

They had allegedly “couriered human skull from Lagos State into Ilorin and heading to Balogun Fulani motor park, Ilorin.

“On the strength of the information, the team arrested one Ibrahim Hamza ‘m’ aged 41 years of Orisunbare area of Okolowo, Ilorin who had earlier received the package from the motor park.

“Upon discrete search conducted on him, a human skull concealed in a carton with his name and phone number inscribed on it was recovered.

“Preliminary investigation into the matter revealed that the suspect actually procured the human skull, Horsehead, Chimpanzee head and other items which were recovered in his house to which he confessed he intended to use for money-making rituals.”

The Commissioner of Police, CP Tuesday Assayomo, who commended the detectives for a job well done, admonished the investigating team to ensure that the remaining accomplices of the suspect are arrested and duly prosecuted.

The CP reiterated his determination to ensure that criminal elements find no comfort in Kwara State.

He enjoined transport unions in the state to always cooperate with law enforcement agencies in the onerous task of getting rid of crimes and criminality in the state.