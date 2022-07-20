abbott-labs-raises-earnings-outlook-as-revenue-climbs

Abbott Laboratories raised its annual earnings guidance after posting higher than expected quarterly revenue from Covid-19 testing products, which helped offset a decline in infant-formula sales arising from manufacturing problems.

Abbott, based in Abbott Park, Ill., now forecasts $6.1 billion in revenue from sales of Covid tests this year, up by nearly a third from an earlier projection. Most of those sales have already occurred, including $2.3 billion in the second quarter. It expects just $500 million in sales coming in the next few months.