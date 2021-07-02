Aaron Rodgers Rumors: ‘No Trade Market’ for Packers QB; Star Likely Won’t Opt Out – Bleacher Report

Dylan Buell/Getty Images
The Green Bay Packers have reportedly
found “no trade market” for disgruntled superstar quarterback
Aaron Rodgers ahead of the 2021 NFL season.
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the
update on Get Up, also noting it’s unlikely Rodgers will utilize
the league’s COVID-19 opt-out before Friday’s deadline:
“I checked in with people around the
league this morning. The feeling is that Aaron Rodgers probably won’t
opt out, but he got that $6.8 million roster bonus in March, so even
if that’s paid out in installments, he still has it. Maybe that’s
enough for him to say I’m going to limit the Packers’ options and sit
out and make that clear.
“Now, I talked to a source who
said, ‘look, he’s the most competitive person in the world, opting out
and killing his season right now on July 2 would be difficult for
him to do.’ Greeny, I’ve also checked in with multiple teams around
the league who are monitoring the Aaron Rodgers trade situation. They
said there is no trade market for Rodgers right now.“
Rodgers became the focus of trade
rumors after ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported in late April the
three-time NFL MVP had “told some within the organization that he
does not want to return to the team,” but there’s never been a
suggestion a blockbuster deal was imminent.
Instead, the Packers’ decision-makers
have publicly stated on several occasions they have no plans to move
the 37-year-old before the new season.
“We’re not going to trade Aaron
Rodgers,” general manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters soon after news of the signal-caller’s unhappiness emerged.
Packers president Mark Murphy added in
an early June post on the team’s official website they remained “committed to resolving things with Aaron.”
Yet Rodgers has also seemingly dug in
his heels, with Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson reporting in early May
the quarterback “remains adamant that he won’t return to the team
under the current stewardship of general manager Brian Gutekunst,” with an extended holdout or retirement among his options.
So the staredown continues with Green
Bay set to open training camp July 27. For now, with the Packers unwilling to entertain interest in Rodgers, who’s
under contract through 2023 as part of a four-year, $134 million deal, there hasn’t been any bidding war among the multiple teams that would undoubtedly want to pursue the 2020 MVP.
The nine-time Pro Bowl selection would
seemingly be an ideal target for a team that feels its roster is
otherwise ready to contend for a Super Bowl title. The Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints and
Washington Football Team are among the squads that fit the mold.
Assuming Rodgers doesn’t utilize the
opt-out option before Friday, it will be interesting to see whether the
impending start of training camp spurs action, whether it’s an
increased amount of trade talk or the sides trying to find a way to
resolve their differences.
Neither side would benefit from a
long-term holdout. The Packers have championship aspirations, and
Rodgers is approaching 40 while coming off an MVP season. They should
be gearing up for a double-digit win season and a deep playoff run,
goals far less likely if Jordan Love is thrust into the starting
lineup.
At least for now, however, the lack of
movement remains the story with a little more than two months until Green Bay
opens the regular season by visiting the Saints on Sept. 12.