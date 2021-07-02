Aaron Rodgers Rumors: ‘No Trade Market’ for Packers QB; Star Likely Won’t Opt Out – Bleacher Report

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers have reportedly

found “no trade market” for disgruntled superstar quarterback

Aaron Rodgers ahead of the 2021 NFL season.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the

update on Get Up, also noting it’s unlikely Rodgers will utilize

the league’s COVID-19 opt-out before Friday’s deadline:

“I checked in with people around the

league this morning. The feeling is that Aaron Rodgers probably won’t

opt out, but he got that $6.8 million roster bonus in March, so even

if that’s paid out in installments, he still has it. Maybe that’s

enough for him to say I’m going to limit the Packers’ options and sit

out and make that clear.

“Now, I talked to a source who

said, ‘look, he’s the most competitive person in the world, opting out

and killing his season right now on July 2 would be difficult for

him to do.’ Greeny, I’ve also checked in with multiple teams around

the league who are monitoring the Aaron Rodgers trade situation. They

said there is no trade market for Rodgers right now.“

Rodgers became the focus of trade

rumors after ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported in late April the

three-time NFL MVP had “told some within the organization that he

does not want to return to the team,” but there’s never been a

suggestion a blockbuster deal was imminent.

Instead, the Packers’ decision-makers

have publicly stated on several occasions they have no plans to move

the 37-year-old before the new season.

“We’re not going to trade Aaron

Rodgers,” general manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters soon after news of the signal-caller’s unhappiness emerged.

Packers president Mark Murphy added in

an early June post on the team’s official website they remained “committed to resolving things with Aaron.”

Yet Rodgers has also seemingly dug in

his heels, with Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson reporting in early May

the quarterback “remains adamant that he won’t return to the team

under the current stewardship of general manager Brian Gutekunst,” with an extended holdout or retirement among his options.

So the staredown continues with Green

Bay set to open training camp July 27. For now, with the Packers unwilling to entertain interest in Rodgers, who’s

under contract through 2023 as part of a four-year, $134 million deal, there hasn’t been any bidding war among the multiple teams that would undoubtedly want to pursue the 2020 MVP.

The nine-time Pro Bowl selection would

seemingly be an ideal target for a team that feels its roster is

otherwise ready to contend for a Super Bowl title. The Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints and

Washington Football Team are among the squads that fit the mold.

Assuming Rodgers doesn’t utilize the

opt-out option before Friday, it will be interesting to see whether the

impending start of training camp spurs action, whether it’s an

increased amount of trade talk or the sides trying to find a way to

resolve their differences.

Neither side would benefit from a

long-term holdout. The Packers have championship aspirations, and

Rodgers is approaching 40 while coming off an MVP season. They should

be gearing up for a double-digit win season and a deep playoff run,

goals far less likely if Jordan Love is thrust into the starting

lineup.

At least for now, however, the lack of

movement remains the story with a little more than two months until Green Bay

opens the regular season by visiting the Saints on Sept. 12.