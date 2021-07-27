Aaron Rodgers back to work as icy Packers relationship appears to thaw – Fox News

Aaron Rodgers was back to work on Tuesday as the reigning NFL MVP appeared to be set to play for the Green Bay Packers after an offseason of turmoil and uncertainty.

Rodgers was back at Lambeau Field sporting tied-back hair and a T-shirt from the show “The Office.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The star quarterback appeared to be back in Wisconsin late Monday night. Video from photographers at the airport appeared to show Rodgers in the plane and then getting escorted out of the tarmac in a black SUV.

Rodgers would be entering his 17th season with the Packers and possibly his last.

The reigning NFL MVP is expected to suit up for the Packers in 2021 as the two sides continue to work toward the final stages of a reworked contract before the start of training camp on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

ESPN reported the new agreement would help set up Rodgers’ departure from Green Bay. The quarterback was originally set to become a free agent after the 2023 season.

The two sides are in the final stages of addressing some of Rodgers’ issues with the organization, according to ESPN.

AARON RODGERS, PACKERS FINALIZING DEAL THAT WOULD SET UP QUARTERBACK’S DEPARTURE AFTER 2021 SEASON: REPORTS

The deal would reportedly include voiding the final year on his current deal and prevents him from being hit with the franchise tag in the future. Rodgers’ current contract will likely be adjusted. He won’t lose any money, but it will free up some cap room for the Packers.

Rodgers has yet to appear in any of the Packers’ offseason activities.

Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy told shareholders earlier Monday the organization wants him back. General manager Brian Gutekunst also addressed Packers’ shareholders.

Rodgers reportedly wanted the organization to get rid of Gutekunst, but Green Bay had expressed support for the executive.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rodgers never publicly asked for a trade, he just alluded to an issue with the culture of the organization. He often expressed love for his teammates but didn’t seem to have any faith in the front office.

Since day one, Green Bay has been adamant about keeping Rodgers.

Fox News’ Dan Canova contributed to this report.