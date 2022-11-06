November 05, 2022 – 20:37 GMT

Matthew Moore

Aaron Carter, the brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter, has died at the age of 34

Singer Aaron Carter has died at the of 34. The hip-hop singer rose to fame in 1995 with his self-titled debut album, and he even toured with the Backstreet Boys.

TMZ broke the news on Saturday, and reported that the 34-year-old was found dead at his home in Lancaster, California. Police have said that the singer died around 11 am. The singer was also the brother of Nick Carter, who was part of the iconic band The Backstreet Boys. Aaron leaves behind a young son, Prince.

WATCH: Aaron Carter dies, aged 34

Alongside his music, Aaron was known as a contestant on Dancing with the Stars, as well as appearing in musicals Seussical and The Fantasticks.

The star appeared on The Doctors back in 2017 after fans grew concerned about his appearance and potential drug problems. Aaron was found to be malnourished and was suffering from a candida infection that can weaken the immune system.

He also had drugs in his system, but the singer clarified that these were used to help with sleep. He was admitted to rehab and kept under medical supervision at the time.

Aaron welcomed son Prince with Melanie Martin

Fans were moved by his passing, as one said: “RIP Aaron Carter. Just heard from a close friend of his that he was found unresponsive this morning.”

A second recalled: “I can’t believe that Aaron Carter is dead. He was my freaking childhood crush. I got to talk to him on a livestream once and he was the sweetest.”

A third posted: “Aaron Carter was the first Justin Bieber,” and a fourth shared: “Damn I’m shook that Aaron Carter died. I’ll always remember him for hanging out with Lizzie McGuire and being the only person powerful enough to ever beat Shaq.”

- HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

–